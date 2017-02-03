Regional Chamber Economic Forecast Breakfast Feb. 9

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber’s annual Economic Forecast Breakfast will be held Feb. 9 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman.

Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers.

This year’s keynote speaker is Joel Elvery, an economist for the external outreach and regional analytics department at the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. Among the topics covered will be an overview of the American economy, current economic trends in northeastern Ohio and updates on the automotive and oil and gas industries.

Also speaking are Christopher Cwiklinski, FNB Wealth Management’s vice president and director of portfolio management for the Cleveland Metro, Northwest and Pittsburgh regions, and the chamber’s Vice President of Economic Development, Sarah Boyarko.

The Regional Chamber and Magnet will present the first Excellence in Manufacturing Award to Boardman Molded Products Inc. Beyond its main business of custom injection moldings, the company is an industry leader in the commercial entryway flooring field with its own proprietary products.

For more information, call Mary Beth Wyko at 330 744 2131 ext. 1212. Tickets for the Economic Forecast Breakfast can be purchased here.

