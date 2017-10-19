Enjoy ‘Wedding Soup in Wick Park’ Nov. 2

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN — Enjoy a bowl of wedding soup Nov. 2 and hear what’s going on to improve Wick Park as Youngstown CityScape hosts its 3rd annual “Wedding Soup in Wick Park” fundraising event.

Soup’s on from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Wick Park pavilion. Kravitz Deli is providing the soup, fresh baked bread, coffee and dessert. There will also be raffle items (you receive two complimentary tickets with admission) and a 50/50.

The park updates will be provided by CityScape and city Parks & Recreation Department.

Proceeds benefit the Wick Park Improvement Project. Among park upgrades are new signage, landscaping, security gates, parking and sidewalk repairs, a universally designed playground, updated exercise equipment stations and a disc golf course. A $350,000 capital campaign is funding improvements at the central pavilion.

Tickets are $15 (first-come-first-serve) and seating is limited. To reserve your ticket, RSVP to info@youngstowncityscape.com (Subject: RSVP Wedding Soup) or call 330 742 4040. You can pay for your ticket at the door.

