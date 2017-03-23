‘Equal Pay Day’ Event Draws Attention to Wage Gap

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – YWCA of Youngstown and Youngstown Business & Professional Women will hold an Equal Pay Day mixer from 5 to 8 p.m. April 6 at B&O Station, 530 Mahoning Ave.

The event includes a cash bar, basket auction, 50/50 raffle, appetizers and networking opportunities.

Proceeds will benefit YWCA of Youngstown’s programs for women and families and the Dr. Anne McMahon Scholarship Award. The scholarship is awarded each year by the Youngstown Business & Professional Women to a female student pursuing her bachelor’s degree at Youngstown State University.

According to data from the US Census Bureau, women working full time earn, on average, 80 cents for every $1 that a white male in an equal position earns. The wage gap is even greater for women of color.

Equal Pay Day is a national awareness day that brings attention to the wage gap. The official date this year is April 4. This date reflects how far into the current year women, on average, must work to earn as much as their white male counterparts earned in the previous year.

Cost to attend the mixer is $10. RSVP is not required, but appreciated. To RSVP or to donate a basket or gift certificate for the basket auction, contact Paige Rassega by April 3.

