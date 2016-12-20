Ryan Re-Elected to Ohio Citizens for the Arts Board

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – JAC Management President Eric Ryan has been elected to a second term on the board of directors for Ohio Citizens for the Arts, the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber announced Monday.

The group works to secure funding for art projects and organizations throughout the state. This year, organizations in the Mahoning Valley have received more than $2.4 million in state capital funding and $158,721 in funding from the Ohio Arts Council, according to the chamber.

“We are not surprised, but we are very pleased that the OCA has recognized the value Mr. Ryan brings to the arts world,” said the chamber’s vice president of government affairs, Guy Coviello. “We look forward to continuing our work to strengthen our local arts organizations, which collectively represent a strong economic driver in the local economy.”

JAC Management was hired to operate the Covelli Centre in Youngstown on an interim basis in 2007 and became the permanent operator a year later. In 2009, the arena posted a $1 million operating surplus. In late 2015, JAC took over Packard Music Hall in Warren and immediately began working to improve revenue streams and the operating budget.

Ryan is a board member of the chamber, the Better Business Bureau of Mahoning Valley and Potential Development.

