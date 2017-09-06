Excellence in Education Luncheon set for Oct. 17

0 0 0 0

CANFIELD, Ohio – The Eastern Ohio Education Partnership will hold the seventh annual Excellence in Education Awards Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, 7300 N. Palmyra Road.

The luncheon will recognize the accomplishments of school districts, teachers, students and community advocates in Ashtabula, Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

Individual awards will be presented in six categories. The partnership also will present eight awards to school districts for “excellence in critical data-driven, non-testing categories of the Ohio Report Card.”

Nominations for the awards are due by Friday. Criteria and forms can be found at EOEPartnership.org.

Tickets for the lunch are $30 and can be purchased here until Oct. 13.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.