Expansion Complete at PIA Campus in Vienna

0 0 0 0

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio – After two years of work, the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics campus at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport will officially complete its $1.3 million expansion with a ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 20.

The school purchased YNG Hangar 3 in 2016 and converted the two-story space to include classrooms for electrical and welding courses, conference rooms, a student resource center and an aeronautics lab. The hangar was renovated to include shop areas for students to learn about propulsion systems, sheet metal, hydraulics, instrument panels and welding, among other skills.

PIA has had a campus in the Youngstown area since 2006.

“Our expansion is a continued expression of the Youngstown region’s strong history in aviation,” said Suzanne Markle, president and CEO of Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, in a release. “Our investment in our facilities and our students is in response to strong career demand. We look forward to the opportunity to serve new students and prepare them with the entry-level technical skills we know our employers seek.”

The satellite campus here offers a 16-month program in aviation maintenance technology, giving graduates an airframe and powerplant, or A&P, certification from the Federal Aviation Administration. All four PIA campuses – Pittsburgh, Vienna, Hagerstown, Md., and Myrtle Beach, S.C. – have partnered with Delta Air Lines to provide graduates to the airline.

Earlier this year, Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics was ranked by Forbes as the No. 11 two-year trade school in the country and one of the top schools addressing the nation’s wage gape. In addition, Niche ranked PIA as the No. 8 trade school in the country and second in Pennsylvania.

For more information about the campus, visit PIA.edu.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.