F.N.B. Sponsors African American Directors Forum

PITTSBURGH ­– F.N.B. Corp. will sponsor and participate in the inaugural African American Directors Forum-Pittsburgh Nov. 15 at the Duquesne Club in downtown Pittsburgh.

The forum is designed to diversify, particularly African American, representation on the boards of publicly traded companies in the Pittsburgh region, by connecting more than 40 highly qualified African American directors and C-suite executives with leadership at more than 15 of Pittsburgh’s largest public companies. Attendees will also include a number of African American corporate leaders who are able to leverage their networks and knowledge for placement opportunities.

“FNB is proud to support the Pittsburgh business community’s efforts to increase diversity in our local boardrooms,” said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., president and CEO of FNB.



The conference will feature presentations and roundtable discussions centered on board service and the outlook for African American leadership in the corporate sector. These sessions will be anchored by corporate leaders, including Kelvin Westbrook, president and CEO of KRW Advisors, LLC; John Rogers, president and CEO of Ariel Capital Management; and Earl Graves, Jr., president and CEO of Black Enterprise.

While the primary goal of the inaugural event is to foster improved diverse placement practices in Pittsburgh, the format is designed to be easily replicated in other markets.

“One of the most exciting aspects s its potential to have an influential and far-reaching impact on diversity in corporate leadership and in procurement practices that can be readily replicated in other markets,” said Westbrook, who will anchor the panel discussion on Delivering Value. Extracting Value.

For more information, email aadf-pgh@alleghenyconference.org.

