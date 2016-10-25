Fall Fire Fest Brings Bands, Food, Fun to YSU

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Youngstown State University will host the fourth annual Fall Fire Fest Thursday from 7 to 11 p.m. The free event, held at the Green on Grant at 351 Grant St., includes a pep rally, concerts, bonfires and local food vendors.

Headlining Fall Fire Fest are two bands from Nashville, The Weeks and Future Thieves, as well as local artist Demos Papadimas. The Weeks, originally from Jacksonville, Miss., are on their first tour since signing with the record label operated by Kings of Leon, while Future Thieves released their first album in 2015.

The Penguin Pride Rally will include words from YSU President Jim Tressel, student-athletes, the chairmen of the Homecoming committee and the Penguin Pack, the student supporter group of YSU athletics.

Two food trucks, The Big Green Thing and Taste of Nawln’s, will be on site offering concessions, along with the Residence Hall Association, Cathloic Student Association and Student Art Association providing s’mores, hot chocolate and apple cider. Golden String Inc. will manage alcohol sales, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the nonprofit.

“Fall Fire Fest is such a relaxing and warming atmosphere with a festive Youngstown State University celebration,” said Penguin Production business lead Hannag Telesz in a release. “It’s the perfect way to wrap up the fall season by warming up with our large fire and enjoying live music.”

For more information, contact Penguin Production at 330 941 3575 or via their social media pages on Facebook or Twitter.

