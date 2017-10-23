Buhl Foundation Forum Looks at ‘Breakthrough Thinking’

0 0 0 0

SHARON, Pa. – The Buhl Regional Health Foundation will host its second annual Fall Forum Nov. 16 at Penn State-Shenango on the topic “Breakthrough Thinking: How to Be Deliberately Creative.”

The forum represents an opportunity to learn about how to think differently and collaboratively about some of the issues faced by residents of the Shenango Valley as well as service providers working with the foundation.”

The featured speaker is Roger L. Firestien, president of Innovation Resources Inc., Williamsville, N.Y. He is the author of more than 70 articles, books, audio and video programs. As a seminar leader, some of his clients include Clorox, S. C. Johnson, G. E. Capital, Mazda Motor Manufacturing, TRW and the U.S. Treasury Department.

“We want to creatively engage the community in issues important to the community,” Firestien said. “We will use creativity when talking about challenges facing the community.”

Among community challenges expected to be addressed are transportation, communication infrastructure, mental health stigma and care, addiction, healthful food access to education, and connecting residents to resources.

Partners for the event include the Behavioral Health Commission of Mercer County, Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce and Penn State Shenango.

Pictured: Roger L. Firestien.

