Farmers National Banc Corp. Raises Dividend

CANFIELD, Ohio – Farmers National Banc Corp., holding company of Farmers Bank and Farmers Trust Co., Tuesday declared a quarterly cash dividend of five cents a share payable March 31 to shareholders of record March 10.

The dividend is a penny higher than the four cents per share paid since 2015.

In a prepared statement, the president and CEO of the holding company and the bank, Kevin J. Helmick, said, “The board of directors has approved a 25% increase in the company’s quarterly dividend. This is the second increase to Farmers’ dividend in two years, reflecting the company’s strong financial results and the successful integrations of three acquisitions.”

After opening at $14.15 Tuesday, shares of Farmers closed at $13.80, a decline of 35 cents, or 2.47%, per share. The Standard & Poor’s Index fell 0.26%.

