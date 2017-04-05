Farmers Trust Company Names Smail as Chairman

0 0 0 0

CANFIELD, Ohio – Farmers Trust Co. has named James R. Smail, as chairman of the Farmers Trust Company Board effective the beginning of this year.

“We are pleased to extend Jim’s expertise to the trust company,” stated Kevin J. Helmick, president and CEO at Farmers National Bank in a release. “He is a valued member of our holding company board and his experience in banking and wealth management are a welcomed addition to the trust company.”

Since July 2015, Smail has served as vice chairman of the board of directors and chairman of the executive committee for Farmers National Banc Corp. In addition, Smail served as a member of the board of directors of Farmers Trust Co. and serves on the board’s enterprise risk management committee.

“I am honored to continue to serve on the board of directors of Farmers Trust Co. and in this new position as chairman of the board, helping to guide the talented team we have leading the Trust Company,” Smail said in a statement.

For more information contact Amber Wallace at 330 702 8427. To learn more about Farmers Trust Company, visit farmerstrustco.com.

