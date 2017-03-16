FCC Chairman to Visit YBI, America Makes

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Ajit Pai, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, will tour America Makes and the Youngstown Business incubator this morning.

Pai is on a three-day driving tour of American cities in the Midwest to talk with entrepreneurs and discuss the importance of broadband connectivity in spurring economic growth. He also is visiting Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Detroit.

The FCC is the federal agency responsible for implementing and enforcing the nation’s communications law and regulations.

Following his tour of America Makes and YBI, Pai will take questions from local media at the incubator, according to a news advisory.

