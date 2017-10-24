Fifarek’s Appointment Official, Mamula Joins Library Staff

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Aimee Fifarek, the candidate selected as the new executive director of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, has successfully completed the requirements of the offer of employment extended to her Oct. 17.

Fifarek, a resident of Scottsdale, Ariz., will relocate to the area and will assume her new position no later than Jan. 8, the library board announced Tuesday.

The offer was contingent on the candidate’s acceptance within 24 hours and successful passing a background check and drug screening. All conditions have been met.

Fifarek will be paid a beginning annual salary of $110,000 with fringe benefits generally consistent with those provided to other full-time, administrative staff of library. In addition, the board approved a relocation allowance of up to $7,500 and 15 days of vacation leave in 2018.

She is currently deputy director of information technology and digital initiatives at the Phoenix Public Library in Arizona. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, earning a Master’s degree in English and a B.A. in library and information science.

Also announced Tuesday was the library’s appointment of Jeff Mamula as assistant director of communications, public relations and marketing.

Janet Loew, communications-PR-marketing director, says Mamula will share responsibility for public relations, marketing and media relations.

Mamula joins the Library team with 25 plus years of communications, marketing and adverting experience.

“I am thrilled to be part of the library team,” he said in a statement. “My entire career has been spent in the marketing communications industry and I look forward to working with the team to further develop their already extensive services. I am fortunate to be joining such a respected library system that prides itself on top quality service.”

