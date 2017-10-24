Fine Arts Council Opens ‘Dark on Park’ Show Friday

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio – More than 20 regional artists will have their works on display at the Fine Arts Council of Trumbull County’s Dark on Park show, opening Friday.

The opening reception for the show, which features works dealing with “the dark, morbid, surreal, bizarre and beautifully strange,” will be held from 8 to 10:30 p.m. at the Art on Park building, 180 N. Park Ave. Snacks and refreshments will be served and Chris Lunce will provide live music.

Also opening is the upstairs gallery at Art on Park. The space’s first exhibit is “A Safe Space for Bad Ideas.” In the show, anonymous local street artists will display works that explore the urban issues of addiction, trauma, poverty, the environment and social anxiety.

For more information, contact James Shuttic at 330 469 1729 or jshuttic@gmail.com.

