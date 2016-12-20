Fireline to Start Plant Expansion in April

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Fireline Inc. plans to begin construction on a 26,000 square-foot addition to its Andrews Avenue plant starting in April, says a company executive.

“The expansion is necessary because the company continues to grow,” said President Barbara Burley. Over the next 15 years, Burley said Fireline expects to add a total of 75,000 square-feet to its 90,000-square-foot building.

Fireline manufactures ceramic crucibles that are used to hold molten super alloys that are used in producing components for mostly the aerospace industry. These ceramic vessels are able to withstand intense heat and the company has secured major international clients over the years.

Youngstown City Council will consider a measure Wednesday that would award the project a real property tax abatement of 75% over 10 years on new construction. Total investment on the project is approximately $5.7 million. Fireline has pledged to create 21 jobs at the plant. The company currently employs 101.

Among Fireline’s customers are household names such as Rolls Royce, General Electric, Boeing and Pratt & Whitney. This latest expansion is Fireline’s ninth since 1990.

Also, council is to consider legislation that would enable the city’s Board of Control to enter into an enterprise zone agreement with Youngstown Stambaugh Hotel LLC. The agreement calls for a 10-year, 75% abatement on real property taxes on a $25.7 million investment in the project.

The project is expected to create 25 full and part-time jobs in the first 12 months of operation. The project’s developer, NYO Property Group, is in the process of renovating the landmark building into a DoubleTree hotel.

Also on the agenda is the consideration of a development agreement that would provide 2Deep Estates LLC a $375,000 float loan that would be used to acquire a building at 237 East Front St. next to the Covelli Centre. The loan would help the developer relocate an existing business, 2Deep Entertainment, to the building and then lease the available space to other tenants.

The float loan funds are available from the city’s non-tax revenues and are secured through an unconditional, irrevocable letter of credit. The loan is to be paid over a 12-month term at a rate of 0.25%.

Pictured: Fireline Inc. President Barbara Burley

