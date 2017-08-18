First Niles Declares a 4 Cents Cash Dividend

0 0 0 0

NILES, Ohio — First Niles Financial Inc. announced a cash dividend of four cents per share on common stock and five cents per share on preferred class A stock for the third quarter.

The dividend will be payable Sept. 22 to shareholders of record Sept. 8, the bank holding company announced Thursday. FNFI is the parent company of Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles.

First Niles had $95.6 million in assets and $12.3 million in stockholders’ equity as of June 30. The stock of First Niles is quoted on the OTC Pink under the symbol “FNFI.”

First Niles had a second-quarter net income of $124,000, or 11 cents a share.

