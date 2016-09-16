Fitness Stations to Be Unveiled at 2 City Parks

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The installation of fitness stations at two city parks will be marked next week with ribbon-cutting events designed to draw attention to their existence.

The fitness stations, at Homestead and Glenwood parks on the South Side, are funded by a $75,000 grant from the William Swanston Charitable Foundation to the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. They feature outdoor fitness equipment, similar to that found in gyms, including cardio walkers, ellipticals, stationary cycles, and chest and leg presses.

The goal is to promote fitness and healthy activity among neighborhood youth, says Tom Hetrick, YNDC neighborhood planner. The stations were installed in neighborhoods with the highest concentrations of youth.

The first ribbon-cutting is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at Homestead Park on East Dewey Avenue. The second event will follow at 11 a.m. at Glenwood Park on Glenwood Avenue.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.