‘Five Squared’ Art Sale Opens at Davis YMCA

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Davis Family YMCA in Boardman is holding its fourth annual Five Squared benefit art show and sale. The show, which opened Sunday, runs through March 5.

More than 450 pieces of 5″ x 5″ art from eight countries and eight states are available for purchase at $25 each or 5 for $100 (youth art is $10, or 6 for $50).

In addition to the hundreds of 5″ x 5″ pieces, there will be a silent auction, featuring larger original art and limited edition prints from Richard Bucurel, John Fire, Nancy Hawkins, Rebecca Hawkins, Guy Shively and Don Wright. Bidding for the silent auction will run until 5 p.m. Feb. 19.

All proceeds from the sale and silent auction will go toward providing art classes to under-served children, teens, and families at the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, Daybreak, Youngstown Christian School and others.

The art show is free and open to the community. Art from the show also can be viewed here. For more information, call the YMCA at 330 480 5656 or email sgray@youngstownymca.org.

Pictured: A portrait on display at the Davis YMCA.

