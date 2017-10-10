Five YSU Freshman Join Navarro Fellows Program

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Five Youngstown State University freshmen are the newest members of the Navarro Executive Fellows program.

The program, offered for the first time last fall and designed for minority students, is named in honor of philanthropists Shorty and Elba Navarro who donated $1 million to fund scholarships and campus jobs for students.

The fellows spend up to 15 hours a week with a member of senior campus leadership. The mentors provide insight and networking as well as help the students set goals and stay on track academically, professionally and personally.

The newest members, majors and hometowns, are:

Tylen Chatman, finance, Youngstown.

Kenneth Donaldson, middle childhood, history (minor), Youngstown.

Miranda Olenik, vocal performance, studio arts (minor), Mineral Ridge.

Nylauna Petty, pre-nursing, Beachwood.

Rina Raib, computer science, music education (minor), Youngstown.

Returning fellows include:

Katherine Biller, business management, Mt. Pleasant, Pa.

Antwanaijah Burgess, medical lab tech., Campbell.

Shantia Cox, forensic science, Warrensville Heights.

Elijah Foose, civil engineering, Youngstown.

Melik Hampton, engineering, Toledo.

Clinton Nwabuogu, chemical engineering, Jefferson Hills, Pa.

Jasmine Harper, finance, Youngstown.

Shakayla Poole, dance management, Youngstown.

Jasmine Smyles, exercise science, Chicago.

Vincent Trevino, pre-business, Sebring.

E’Dazjia Solomon-Green, industrial & systems engineering, McKeesport, Pa.

Myia Wade, nursing, Warren.

Pictured: Members of the YSU Navarro executive fellows program are (front row): Shantia Cox, Nylauna Petty, Jasmine Harper, Elijah Foose, Kenneth Donaldson, Rina Raib, Myia Wade, Jasmine Smyles and Antwanaijah Burgess. (Second row): Tylen Chatman, Vincent Trevino, Melik Hampton, Kathryn Biller, Clinton Nwabuogu, E’Dazjia Solomon-Green and Miranda Olenik.



Source: YSU News Center.

