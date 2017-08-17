FNB Declares Cash Dividend of 12¢

0 0 0 0

PITTSBURGH – F.N.B. Corp., holding company of First National Bank of Pennsylvania, announced Wednesday that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents per common share.

The dividend is payable Sept. 15 to shareholders of record Sept. 1.

In the second quarter, F.N.B. reported net income of $72.4 million, or 22 cents per common share.

F.N.B. has total assets of $31 billion, and operates more than 400 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.