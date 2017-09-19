FNB Donates $100,000 to Hurricane Relief Effort

0 0 0 0

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – F.N.B. Corp. has donated more than $100,000 to the American Red Cross to support relief efforts in Texas and Florida in the wake of hurricanes Jose and Irma.

The donation by F.N.B, holding company of First National Bank of Pennsylvania, combined both employee and corporate giving, with the company giving $3 for every $1 donated by employees.

“We are all profoundly affected by the catastrophic devastation wrought by the recent storms, and have come together as a company to aid those who have lost homes, businesses and so much more,” said F.N.B. President and CEO Vincent J. Delie Jr. in a release. “I am continually inspired by our employees’ kindness, compassion and willingness to help others in times of need, and it was important for our company to demonstrate that same level of generosity through our donation.”

Last year, the bank donated to relief efforts in North Carolina and South Carolina after Hurricane Matthew. F.N.B. has since expanded into those markets after a merger with North Carolina-based Yadkin Bank in March.

