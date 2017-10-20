FNB Donates $25K to Victims of Las Vegas, Puerto Rico

0 0 0 0

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – F.N.B. Corp. is donating $25,000 to support relief efforts for victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

The donation combines employee and corporate giving, with F.N.B. matching employee donations for every dollar raised.

Funds will be distributed through the National Compassion Fund.

This donation builds on community contributions by F.N.B. and its employees, most recently supporting hurricane relief efforts in Texas and Florida, and now totals nearly $130,000 for these events.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.