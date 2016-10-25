FNB to Add to Operations Staff at Hermitage

0 0 0 0

PITTSBURGH – F.N.B. Corp., parent of First National Bank of Pennsylvania, said Monday that it will open a new operations and customer service center in Pittsburgh later this year and hire more employees to work in its operations center in Hermitage.

F.N.B., which moved its headquarters to Pittsburgh from Hermitage, said it will hire “nearly 100 operations and customer service jobs to its North Shore corporate headquarters campus.” That would take its number of employees in Pittsburgh to more than 400 and occupy more than 120,000 square feet of office space.

Calls were not returned about the number of jobs it announced it would add in Hermitage.

F.N.B., which early next year expects to complete its acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp., based in Raleigh, N.C., also said it will “house more than 200 key support employees in North Carolina as part of its planned merger with Yadkin, the majority of whom will serve in credit support, Small Business Administration lending and mortgage banking.”

Yadkin, holding company of Yadkin Bank, has $7.5 billion in assets.

