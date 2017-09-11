Guru Videos

Focus Can Help One Choose the Right Path

Clear and commanding communication is essential for all whether in business or your personal life, the greater your ability to speak well and convincingly, the greater your success.

Greg Smith Leadership, 400 W. Railroad St. in Columbiana, trains great speakers. No matter your current skill level, GSL provides a customized program for dramatic improvement.

You will learn how to develop compelling content quickly, deliver it to an audience confidently and motivate listeners to take action.

GSL’s comprehensive and personalized programs are available in both individual and group settings that are perfect for managers at all levels, entrepreneurs, sales professionals, fundraisers, business development professionals, attorneys and performers.

GSL also provides leadership consulting to senior executives looking for new ways of inspiring their teams, while growing a positive company culture.

Jason Day
W3 Wealth Management, LLC

with Jason Day