Food Policy Author Leads Workshop April 5

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Author Mark Winne will lead a workshop on bringing grocery stores to neighborhoods without access to fresh food at noon April 5 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 323 Wick Ave.

The workshop is hosted by St. John’s and Lit Youngstown, which will feature Winne’s book, “Closing the Food Gap: Resetting the table in the land of plenty,” at its monthly book discussion April 13.

Winne has more than 40 years of experience on food policy issues and has spoken on hunger, food insecurity, agriculture and community food assessment.

“Everyone agrees we need neighborhood grocery stores in Youngstown,” said St. John’s Rector Gayle Catinella in a release. “It’s time to come together to get this done.”

The workshop, which includes lunch, is free and open to the public. At 7 p.m., Winne will participate in a public question-and-answer session at St. John’s moderated by WYSU-FM’s Tim Francisco.

Reserveations are required for the workshop by March 27. They can be made by calling St. Johns Episcopal Church at 330 743 3175 or by emailing Lit Youngstown at LitYoungstown@gmail.com.

For more information, visit LitYoungstown.org or MarkWinne.com.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.