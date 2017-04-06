Retired WFMJ Anchor Bob Black Dead at 68

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — WFMJ reported this morning that veteran newsman Bob Black died Wednesday night at his home in Grove City, Pa., of a heart attack. He was 68.

Black retired from Channel 21 in November 2015 but periodically returned on the air to offer commentary during the 2016 presidential campaign. His last appearance was two weeks ago on WFMJ’s Weekend Today program.

He was a 1971 graduate of Penn State University, and began his broadcast career in 1978 at WKBN-TV. He moved to WFMJ in 1997 where he anchored the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts.

In a statement released by WFMJ, the station’s general manager, Jack Grdic, said, “Along with my colleagues, I was devastated to learn of Bob’s passing last evening. The Valley lost an icon yesterday, but Bob’s legacy and work ethic will live on in the WFMJ newsroom for many years to come.”

Bob is survived by his wife Colleen, whom he married in 1971, his brother Scott of Stoneboro, Pa., as well as two daughters, Lindsay of Kittanning, Pa., and Molly of Greensburg, Pa.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

