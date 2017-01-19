Forty Two Event Production Acquires Toplite Inc.

0 0 5 0

BOARDMAN, Ohio ­– Forty Two Event Production has acquired Toplite, Inc., a Wapakoneta-based entertainment lighting company, the Boardman company has announced.

As part of the purchase, Forty Two has not only gained Toplite’s entertainment lighting systems, says Forty Two President and CEO Tony Ferrello, but also its customer base, including country music festival Jamboree in the Hills. Toplite was founded in 1982 by David Emerson and has since grown to become a nationally recognized production company, Ferrello said.

“Toplite’s long-term success and Dave Emerson’s customer service philosophy, which complements ours, are what were most attractive to us, specifically his focus on honesty and building long-term relationships,” Ferrello said.

Established in 2007, Forty Two Event Production organizes events ranging from concerts to plays and from weddings to corporate gatherings.

““I sought out Forty Two Event Production because I wanted to preserve the legacy I’ve built over the years with Toplite,” Emerson said. “I’m confident Tony and the Forty Two team will not only accomplish that, but take it to the next level like I know they are capable of doing.”

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.