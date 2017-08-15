Franklin Recognizes Local 935’s Renovation

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio – When Local 935 of the Laborers’ International Union of North America realized that their offices at 465 W. Market St. needed significant renovations, they decided to stay and have the work done.

“They did have the means and opportunity to move,” said Mayor Doug Franklin. “They chose to reinvest and stay in Warren.”

In recognition of their reinvestment, Franklin presented the Mayor’s Business Appreciation Award to representatives of the local on Tuesday. The award recognizes the project’s economic and aesthetic impact.

“We’re very proud of what they’ve done in this great space,” Franklin said. Local 935 represents area construction workers.

Workers began construction on the $400,000 interior renovation in February 2016 and finished in June. New handicap accessible bathrooms and a conference space for union meetings, previously held in the basement, are highlights of the renovation. The last renovation was in 1992, said Barb Wagner, office manager.

“We’ve brought everything up to code,” said Jody Stringer, retired business agent for Local 935. The building was built in the early 1920s, and the local has called it home since 1952. Local 935 received its charter in 1936.

“We could have easily moved or bought another building,” Stringer said, “but we decided to stay here and invest the money right downtown.”

Wagner’s new office, which features windows that give her a full view of the street below, was designed for security purposes. “Total security all the way around to keep her safe. That was our main concern,” Stringer said.

The local’s reinvestment is part of what the mayor sees as an uptick in investment in downtown and the “peninsula” area west of Courthouse Square. “This is part of a trend of continued investment in the downtown. “

Pictured: Barb Wagner, office manager; Jody Stringer; Mayor Doug Franklin; Reginald Christian, secretary treasurer; Jim Ledenko, business manger.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.