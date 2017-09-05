Funeral Service, Calling Hours Set for Meshel

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The funeral service and calling hours have been set for Mahoning Valley political leader Harry Meshel.

Meshel’s funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. Calling hours will be at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and an hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.

Meshel, a former state senator and chairman of the Ohio Democratic Party, died Monday morning at age 93.

During his time in the Ohio Senate, he was instrumental in securing funding for several area projects, including the building at Youngstown State University known as Meshel Hall. The World War II veteran also served as a member of the YSU Board of Trustees and as a member of the Mill Creek MetroParks Board of Directors.

VIDEO:

Harry Meshel: In His Own Words

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.