Fyda Freightliner Invests in New Simulator

0 0 0 0

COLUMBUS – Fyda Freightliner has acquired a new simulator that will help train the 106 service technicians that work at the company’s seven locations, including Austintown, the company said.

The New Cascadia simulator includes a fully functioning dashboard that can be connected to, and operate, the Detroit Diesel training engine, allowing the technician in training to experience the interaction between the tractor and the engine.

“I am so excited to begin using the New Cascadia simulator for our serve technician training sessions,” said Rick Higinbotham, company trainer. “It allows much more interactive training without needing to use a tractor.”

Higinbotham said that students are able to perform tasks on the simulator that they couldn’t perform on an actual tractor, such as component removal and testing. “It’s a great training aid for me as well as our students.”

Daimler Trucks North America supplied the simulator, which includes a vehicle electronic control unit, an interactive instrumental control unit, and all switches, motors, door control modules, lighting, adjustable mirrors, and blend air. DiagnosticLink 8, a computer-based diagnostic program, is compatible with the simulator.

Fyda Freightliner operates dealerships in Columbus, Zanesville, Cincinnati, and Youngstown in Ohio; Canonsburg and Harrisville, Pa.; and in Walton, Ky. The company is a dealer of Freightliner and Western Star trucks.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.