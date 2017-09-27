Company News

Fyda Freightliner Invests in New Simulator
By Blank | September 27, 2017

Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Email this to someone

COLUMBUS – Fyda Freightliner has acquired a new simulator that will help train the 106 service technicians that work at the company’s seven locations, including Austintown, the company said.

The New Cascadia simulator includes a fully functioning dashboard that can be connected to, and operate, the Detroit Diesel training engine, allowing the technician in training to experience the interaction between the tractor and the engine.

I am so excited to begin using the New Cascadia simulator for our serve technician training sessions,” said Rick Higinbotham, company trainer. “It allows much more interactive training without needing to use a tractor.”

Higinbotham said that students are able to perform tasks on the simulator that they couldn’t perform on an actual tractor, such as component removal and testing. “It’s a great training aid for me as well as our students.”

Daimler Trucks North America supplied the simulator, which includes a vehicle electronic control unit, an interactive instrumental control unit, and all switches, motors, door control modules, lighting, adjustable mirrors, and blend air. DiagnosticLink 8, a computer-based diagnostic program, is compatible with the simulator.

Fyda Freightliner operates dealerships in Columbus, Zanesville, Cincinnati, and Youngstown in Ohio; Canonsburg and Harrisville, Pa.; and in Walton, Ky. The company is a dealer of Freightliner and Western Star trucks.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

You may also like: