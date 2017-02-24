GCC to Develop Special Education Programs with Grant

0 0 0 0

GROVE CITY, Pa. – Grove City College has received a $100,000 grant from the Edith L. Trees Charitable Trust to develop programs benefitting children and young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Most of the money will be used to “create opportunities for inclusion beyond the classroom through community outreach” for the disabled, their families, teachers and the community, the school said in an announcement. Funds will also support scholarships for students pursuing careers in special education.

“Schools have made great strides with inclusion of diverse learners,” said Constance Nichols, chairwoman of Grove City College’s education department in a release. “With this generous grant we want to create greater opportunities to fully engage those with intellectual and developmental disabilities in community life.”

The three-year grant will award funds to students and campus groups through a competitive process, she continued. Applicants will present their ideas to a panel of advisers and winning teams will implement their projects with help from faculty and community organizations.

She adds that the college has a history of working with students who have disabilities and their families through student teachers and on-campus groups. Through this grant from the Pittsburgh-based Lees Charitable Trust, Nichols said, Grove City College can help students from multiple disciplines and perspectives get involved.

“We want to provide a greater connection to the community for individuals and families after school, in the summer and in the workplace. We want to educate the public about what is possible,” she said. “It’s not that communities don’t want to be inclusive, but they often don’t know how or lack resources to implement inclusive practices.”

Grove city offers a bachelor of science degree in prekindergarten to eighth grade special education.

