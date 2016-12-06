Gibson Agency Launches Annual Holiday Giving Campaign

0 0 0 0

GIRARD, Ohio – The Gibson Agency will donate a total of $10,000 to 10 area charities as part of its 5th Annual Holiday Giving Campaign. A grand prize winner will be chosen via Facebook poll.

“Giving back has always been of utmost importance to our agency,” said Katie Barca, director of marketing and agency development. “Our Holiday Giving Campaign allows us to help so many deserving charities not only by donating funds, but by raising awareness, as well.”

Chosen as this year’s charities are: Homes for Kids, Inc./ Child and Family Solutions, Down Syndrome Association of the Valley, Northeast Ohio Adoption Services, Paw Platoon Dog Rescue, Hospice of the Valley, Making Kids Count, Disabled American Veterans Trumbull County Chapter No. 11, Our Community Kitchen, Brighten Up for the Kids and Tails of Hope.

The Gibson Agency has posted a poll on its Facebook page where supporters can vote once per day for their favorite cause. The poll will close Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. Last year’s poll, which chose Cortland-based Paw Protectors as the winner, tallied more than 5,000 votes.

The charity with the most votes will receive the $5,000 grand prize, while second place will receive a $1,000 donation. All other participants will each receive $500.

