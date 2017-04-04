Gibson Agency to Collect Food for Second Harvest

0 0 0 0

GIRARD, Ohio – The Gibson Insurance Agency will host a cookout April 29 to collect food items for the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley.

The cookout will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Gibson’s offices, 984 Tibbetts-Wick Road.

The most needed items are peanut butter, cereal, tuna fish, canned fruit, canned vegetables and dry pasta.

Anyone wishing to donate but unable to attend can drop off items at the Gibson Insurance offices during its regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, through the end of April.

