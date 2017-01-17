GM Announces $1 Billion Investment in US Plants

0 0 6 0

DETROIT – General Motors Co. announced today that it will invest $1 billion in its American manufacturing plants, leading to the creation and retention of 1,500 jobs across the country.

No specifics were revealed, with the exception of moving axle production for full-size trucks to a Michigan plant from Mexico. That move will create about 450 jobs in Michigan. Other projects will be announced throughout the year, GM said.

In addition to relocating axle production to the U.S., GM has found a supplier in Michigan to make components for the plant, moving about 100 jobs to the Wolverine State from Mexico.

GM has made a push to create supplier parks near its assembly plants and will expand those efforts, Barra said. Supplier parks have already been created at four assembly plants: the Lordstown Assembly Complex, Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas, Spring Hill Assembly Plant in Tennessee and the Fort Wayne Assembly Plant in Indiana.

“As the U.S. manufacturing base increases its competitiveness, we are able to further increase our investment, resulting in more jobs for America and better results for our owners,” Barra said in the release. “The U.S. is our home market and we are committed to growth that is good for our employees, dealers, and suppliers and supports our continued effort to drive shareholder value.”

Over the next few years, added CEO Mary Barra in the release, GM will create more than 5,000 jobs in the United State as it works to improve efficiency. In the past four years, GM has created some 25,000 U.S. jobs as its returns engineering, information technology and manufacturing jobs to the country.

“We will continue our commitment to driving a more efficient business,” she said, “as shown by our insourcing of more than 6,000 IT jobs that were formerly outside the U.S., streamlining our engineering operations from seven to three, with the core engineering center being in Warren, Mich., and building on our momentum at GM Financial and in advanced technologies.”

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.