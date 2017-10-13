GM Foundation Grants Support Education Valley-Wide

0 0 0 0

LORDSTOWN, Ohio – The General Motors Foundation awarded $110,000 in community grants to support education, community service and economic development programs in the Mahoning Valley, funding projects from the purchase of 3-D printers for students in Warren to business development in Youngstown.

The Youngstown State University Foundation, Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber Foundation and Inspiring Minds were each awarded $20,000, while United Way of Trumbull County and United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley were given $25,000 apiece.

The grants were announced at the General Motors Lordstown Assembly’s seventh annual Community Appreciation Day Oct. 13.

“It’s in line with what we’re doing here and in the community,” said Mark Pervine, assistant plant manager. “It’ll strengthen our students and the people in the community when it comes to STEM and make them more capable in the workforce. We’re trying to build and support this community.”

With a matching grant from the state of Ohio, announced YSU Foundation President Paul McFadden, the money will support the Mahoning Valley Innovation and Commercialization Center. A collaboration between the university, local technical schools and community colleges, and other community partners, the center will create a space for students of all disciplines to develop ideas and get them to market.

“I think [GM founders] Mr. Durant and Mr. Mott, who built horse carriages and decided to put motors on them, were innovators. And I think they’d like this grant because it’s encouraging innovation and it’s going to help to our Valley.”

Inspiring Minds founder Deryck Toles said his organization’s money would be spent on 3-D printers and drones for students to use, exposing them to the STEM and aviation fields.

“It’s a huge opportunity for our kids. There are a lot of kids in our city that don’t have the chance to be exposed to things like drones or 3-D printers,” he said. “A grant like this allows them access to the same things kids in other communities have access to.”

The addition of the technologies will also allow for Inspiring Minds graduates to remain involved with the program. Toles said several graduates have gone into the military, some as drone pilots, and use the technology he’s looking at adding.

United Way of Youngstown President Bob Hannon said the $25,000 will go toward developing the Raspberry Pi program, teaching kids how to build and program their own computers. Money will also support United Way’s Imagination Library, providing free books every month to kids up to 5 years old.

In Trumbull County, the community grant will support the agency’s 36 programs at 23 organizations, said resource development director Christine Cope, including Reading Great By 8 and the Trumbull County Partnership for Financial Empowerment.

“It means a difference in so many people’s lives when it comes to income, health, education and basic needs. We can do so much with what GM is giving us,” she said. “Whether it’s ensuring that a child can read and succeed or a senior confined to their home gets a hot meal or someone needs help in a disaster, we provide that help.”

With the combined efforts of all organizations, everyone at the ceremony said, the grants have the potential to have a wide-ranging impact.

“Everybody plays a role. I’m just doing my part,” Toles said. “And if everybody does a little bit, that’s the way we can all continue to grow and get better.”

Pictured: Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber Foundation President John Rossi, GM Lordstown assistant plant manager Mark Pervine, United Way of Youngstown President Bob Hannon, United Way of Trumbull County resource development director Christine Cope, Inspiring Minds founder Deryck Toles, GM Lordstown human resources director and YSU Foundation President Paul McFadden at the GM Foundation community grant awards.

