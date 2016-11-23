GM Lordstown Suppliers Issue WARN Notices

0 0 0 0

LORDSTOWN, Ohio – Following the announcement earlier this month that General Motors Co. will be laying off some 1,200 workers at its Lordstown Assembly, suppliers to the plant are also laying off workers, according to notices filed under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, Act.

Magna’s Lordstown Seating Systems, which builds the seats for the Chevrolet Cruze, will eliminate 83 positions, the company said in its submission to the Department of Job and Family Services, including 73 general assembly workers, two skilled-tradesmen and eight salaried positions. The layoffs are expected to be effective Jan. 20 – three days before the third shift at GM Lordstown is cut – and will be permanent “based on the information of which we are currently aware,” said Magna human resources manager Jennifer Darnell in the WARN notice.

Jamestown Industries, which produces the front and rear fascia for the Cruze, will lay off between 10 and 15 workers, according UAW Local 1112 President Glenn Johnson, which represents workers at Jamestown.

Comprehensive Logistics, which puts parts in order for the assembly lines at GM Lordstown, will cut about 160 jobs, including 90 temporary and 70 union workers.

General Motors announced it was eliminating the third shift at Lordstown on Nov. 9 due to slumping sales in the small-car market. Among those affected are 807 assemblers. About 45 salaried employees will be voluntarily transferred to other GM plants, the WARN notice said. In total 1,202 workers will be laid off, effective Jan. 23.

