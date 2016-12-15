GM to Invest $218 Million in Parma Metal Center

0 0 0 0

PARMA, Ohio – General Motors Co. will invest $218 million in its Parma Metal Center, the company announced Wednesday. Among the upgrades are new presses, dies and sub assemblies.

The plant process more than 1,000 tons of steel daily and supports about 40 customers, including the majority of GM’s North American car assembly plants. Parma Metal Center has 1,400 dies capable of producing up to 100 million parts annually. Last year, the plant produced 87.6 million parts, the automaker said.

No new jobs will be created at the plant, but the addition of new equipment will help retain about 140 jobs.

“This is a major investment for Parma and is a vote of confidence in the men and women who are the foundation of this plant. We look forward to an exciting future supporting the customers of GM North America,” said the plant’s manager ,Lamar Rucker in a statement.

GM also announced investments at its three plants in New York – Tonawanda Engine Plant, Rochester Operations and Lockport Components – totaling $334 million.

“GM remains committed to investing in its U.S. operations,” said Cathy Clegg, GM North America’s manufacturing and labor relations vice president. “With these latest projects, we have announced investments of $2.2 billion in 2016, allowing us to support the production of future engines and vehicles.”

