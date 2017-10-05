Goldsboro Promoted to Senior VP at Home Savings

0 0 0 0

Ken Goldsboro has been promoted to senior vice president at at Home Savings Bank. Goldsboro will focus on developing and growing the bank’s commercial loan portfolio and partnering with clients to provide customized solutions for their businesses. He joined Home Savings in 2013 as vice president, commercial banking. Goldsboro earned his B.S. in business administration from Youngstown State University as well as his MBA.

