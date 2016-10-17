Gorant Adds Hallmark Line at Factory Store

0 0 0 0

BOARDMAN, Ohio — Gorant Chocolatier is partnering with Hallmark Cards Inc. to open a Hallmark Gold Crown department at its Boardman factory store.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday at the factory store, 8301 Market St.

The Hallmark partnership will seek to enhance Gorant’s in-store experience of providing the local community with premium chocolate by offering a convenient place to find Hallmark greeting cards and gifts, the company said.

Gorant Chocolatiers has offered locally produced chocolate since 1949, when it was founded in Youngstown by brothers Sam and Charles Gorant. The current owner, Joseph Miller, purchased Gorant in 2009. The chocolate factory employs 45 with seasonal hiring underway, Miller said.

The Hallmark brand has operated for more than 100 years and offers greeting cards, holiday ornaments and other gifts.

“Like Gorant, Hallmark is a compelling, respected brand with a strong history, and their products truly make a difference in people’s lives,” said Millerr. “We’re excited to bring Hallmark to our store and to make it easier for our customers to communicate, connect and celebrate special times.”

