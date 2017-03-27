Greenville-Reynolds Industrial Park to Begin Construction

4 0 11 0

GREENVILLE, Pa. – Three years after a fire at the Reynolds Industrial Park, Greenville-Reynolds Development Corp. is ready to begin construction on new buildings at the site, officials say.

The development corporation operates the industrial park.

In April 2014, a fire destroyed the 35,000-square-foot building at the industrial park. Plans call for two buildings, each 16,000 square feet, to be built at the seven-acre site. The buildings are designed to be joined into one larger building. Currently, Greenville-Reynolds is working on excavating the foundation for the first building.

Plans also are under way for another building on the old Damascus Tube site, which sits at the entrance to the industrial park. Marcegaglia USA abandoned the building in 2000 when it moved the tube operations to Munhall, Pa.

Now after more than five years of negotiations and planning, Greenville-Reynolds owns the property, which had been an eyesore and a public nuisance since being abandoned. The dilapidated buildings are gone. The foundations are being excavated to make way for new construction, officials report. At least one new building will be built on site and at least one other building is expected to be added in the future.

“With the help of the commonwealth’s industrial site reuse program grant funding, we’ve been able to complete environmental assessments on both sites and remediation is underway,” said business manager Tina Hovis. “In addition to the grant funding, money is coming from Harrisburg through the redevelopment assistance capital program that will help fund the demolition and construction at the Damascus site.”

