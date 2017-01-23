Greenwood Chevy Donates $12,000 to United Way

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Greenwood Chevrolet presented a check for $12,576 Friday to United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley to support its 2016 annual campaign.

For the past two years, dealership owner Greg Greenwood has matched his employee’s donations. The dealership also sponsors a giving incentive, the Cruze or Cash Giveaway. Any donor who gives $260 or more to the Youngstown United Way or United Way of Trumbull County is entered to win a new Chevrolet Cruze or $15,000 cash.

“We are thankful for Greg Greenwood’s support. He and his employees not only donate to our campaign, but they actively take part in the work we do by volunteering for our Day of Caring and attending all our events,” said United Way President Bob Hannon in a release. “Greenwood Chevrolet supports the people in the Valley, and we are lucky that they are part of our United Way team.”

The 10 finalists of the Cruze or Cash Giveaway will be announced this week, with the giveaway itself taking place Feb. 16.

