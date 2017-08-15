Group Dismisses Suit Against Clean Energy Future

0 0 4 0

LORDSTOWN, Ohio – A group that filed a complaint against Clean Energy Future LLC alleging the company breached the terms of a contract has voluntarily dismissed the action.

Vienna Investments LLC filed a notice of voluntary dismissal in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 14, according to documents.

According to the lawsuit, Vienna Investments LLC sought damages of $6.9 million, alleging Clean Energy Future reneged on a deal to purchase property Vienna Investments owned at 1702 Henn Parkway in the Lordstown Industrial Park.

Clean Energy Future is in the process of constructing a $900 million combined-cycle electrical generation plant at the Lordstown site. Late last year, the company announced plans for a second plant on land next to the first plant.

In July, Vienna Investments filed documents to intervene in the permitting process through the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. At the time, the group said that it was concerned over safety conditions and wanted to make sure the project was in compliance with regulations at the park.

Vienna Investments owns land and a building occupied by Magna Seating, which manufactures and supplies seat systems for the Chevrolet Cruze, manufactured at General Motors Co.’s Lordstown complex.

