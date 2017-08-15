Group Sues Developer of Lordstown Energy Project

0 0 0 0

LORDSTOWN, Ohio – A group that owns land and a building near the site where Clean Energy Future LLC is building a $900 million power generating plant has sued the company for breach of contract, according to papers filed with the Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

According to the lawsuit, Vienna Investments LLC is seeking damages of $6.9 million, alleging Clean Energy Future reneged on a deal to purchase property Vienna Investments owned at 1702 Henn Parkway in the Lordstown Industrial Park.

The complaint, filed Aug. 3, contends that Clean Energy Future’s president, Bill Siderewicz, “falsely represented” the company’s intention to buy the land once Vienna Investments modified restrictions at the park that would have impeded development of the project.

“Mr. Siderewicz knew that the aforesaid representations were false and/or made said representations with reckless regard to the truth thereof,” the lawsuit states.

According to court documents, Vienna Investments agreed to sell the property for $3.196 million in cash along with the assumption of a principal loan balance of $3.728 million. The sale was supposed to close by Nov. 1, 2016, but did not.

Clean Energy Future is in the process of constructing a $900 million combined-cycle electrical generation plant at the Lordstown site. Late last year, the company announced plans for a second plant on land next to the first plant.

In July, Vienna Investments filed documents to intervene in the permitting process through the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. At the time, the group said that it was concerned over safety conditions and wanted to make sure the project was in compliance with regulations at the park.

Vienna Investments owns land and a building occupied by Magna Seating, which manufactures and supplies seat systems for the Chevrolet Cruze, manufactured at General Motors Co.’s Lordstown complex.

Pictured: Rendering of Lordstown Energy Center under construction in Lordstown.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.