Grove City College Hosts Women in STEM Summit Jan. 18

GROVE CITY, Pa. – Grove City College will host its second Women in STEM Summit Jan. 18, partnering with several local, state and national organizations to inform high school students about careers in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.

More than 300 middle- and high-school students are already registered for the program, the college said in a release. Among the participating school districts are Grove City, Lakeview, Hermitage, New Castle and Cardinal Wuerl.

Grove City College faculty and students will join with students from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to work on several hands-on projects and question-and-answer sessions. Faculty from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and employees from polymer manufacturer Covestro will also participate.

“Opportunities such as this are critical to increasing the number of women that pursue STEM careers, which is necessary to meet the growing national need for STEM professionals,” Stacy Birmingham, dean of the Hopeman School of Science, Engineering and Mathematics at Grove City College, said in a release. “My own desire to pursue engineering was fostered by engineering professionals that I met while in high school, and it is my hope that this event will spark an interest in the STEM disciplines for many of these young women.”

Among the organizations taking part in the Women in STEM Summit are MIT’s Women’s Initiative, education service agency Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV and The PPG Foundation, which is providing financial support.

