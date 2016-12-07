Grove City College Improves to 4th in Online Ranking

0 0 0 0

GROVE CITY, Pa. – Christian Universities Online ranked Grove City College fourth on its list of top colleges that surpass benchmarks for success. The college improved its standing from last year, when it was 14th on the list.

The website’s “Top 50 Christian Colleges and Universities Exceeding Expectations 2017” list highlights “schools which have proven to go above and beyond when it comes to students’ academic achievements.”

The key factor, Christian Universities Online determined, was expected versus actual graduation rates. Schools on the list significantly surpassed their predicted graduation rates. Grove City College’s 83% graduation rate is nearly 10% higher than its predicted rate.

“The Christian Universities Online ranking is just the latest third-party endorsement of Grove City College’s one-of-a-kind approach to higher education,” the college said in a news release. The college is nationally recognized by college evaluators including The Princeton Review and U.S. News & World Report along with dozens of other, more specialized rankings.

Despite its record of academic achievement and proven graduate outcomes, the college noted that the U.S. Department of Education refuses to recognize Grove City College on the College Scorecard, its national database of colleges and universities, “because of the college’s steadfast commitment to independence, which includes a rejection of any federal aid, including student loans and grants, and regulation that undermines its institutional autonomy and academic freedom.”

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.