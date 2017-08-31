Grove City College Spends $4M on Improvements

0 0 0 0

GROVE CITY, Pa. – Over the summer, Grove City College spent more than $4 million on campus improvements, including repairing roofs, HVAC systems and sidewalks.

One of the largest projects took place at the James E. Longnecker Competition Pool in the Physical Learning Center. There, workers replaced the pool’s heating and cooling system, installed new lights, repainted the pool and replaced railings along the balcony.

Just across campus, the pews in 86-year-old Harbison Chapel were refinished and the running track was replaced at Thorn Field.

Other projects included a new sidewalk along Campus Drive, new roofs at Ketler Auditorium, Crawford Hall and the Physical Learning Center, repainted laundry rooms in residence halls, new paint in Lincoln Hall and new lighting in the fitness and weight rooms.

The projects had a positive effect on the local economy, noted James Lopresti, Grove City College’s vice president for operations in a release. According to a study by the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of Pennsylvania found that the college, students and families contribute $140 million to the state’s economy.

