Grove City College Touts Grads’ Job Placement, Pay

GROVE CITY, Pa. – Six months after commencement, 96% of Grove City College’s class of 2016 is employed or in a graduate or professional school, the college’s career services office announced this week.

The college reports 81% of graduates are working and 15% are seeking advanced degrees or further training, according to its survey, which reflects a 99% knowledge rate of students’ post-graduation plans through data and other sources.

“The extraordinary success of our graduates is the bedrock of Grove City College’s value proposition and reflects the college’s tireless efforts to prepare students for lives of purpose and impact,” President Paul J. McNulty said. “The achievement demonstrates the remarkable vision of Grove City College and the energy that our students and graduates display in pursuit of their individual callings.”

PayScale.com, an online source for career data, reports the average starting salary for alumni is $48,800 and average midcareer earnings of $96,600. Over the course of 20 years, PayScale sets the return on investment in a Grove City College education at $453,000.

“We are thrilled to learn of the career success of our members of the Class of 2016. We desire, ultimately, that our recent graduates will live out their vocational callings steadfastly and are prepared by what they’ve gained through their time here at Grove City College to faithfully and effectively serve the common good,” Mandy Sposato, director of career services, said.

