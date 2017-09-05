Grove City College Updates Its Website

0 0 0 0

GROVE CITY, Pa. — Grove City College begins the new school year with a digital facelift to its website.

The comprehensive redesign is optimized for mobile devices, and provides prospective students and families the information they need when choosing Grove City College, including easy access to admissions counselors via Live Chat, a virtual tour and a convenient online application experience.

“The new gcc.edu details courses of study across more than 60 programs at the college. The website emphasizes our key distinctions and provides multiple points of entry for audiences to conveniently find their own way to the information most valuable to them,” Jacki Muller, senior director of communications, said in a statement.

Visitors will find improved search functionality, easy access to an integrated calendar of events, the latest news and announcements, real time social media, student blogs, The Collegian, alumni connections and ways to support the college.

Grove City College was established in 1876. Accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, it is routinely ranked as one of the country’s top colleges by U.S. News & World Report, The Princeton Review and others based on academic quality and superior outcomes.

