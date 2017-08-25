Grove City College Welcomes 638 Freshmen

0 0 0 0

GROVE CITY, Pa. – Nearly 640 freshman have arrived on the campus of Grove City, the largest freshman class since 2014, officials say. Upperclassmen will arrive on campus Saturday.

The class of 2021 has an average SAT score of 1237, about 200 points higher than the national average, and an average ACT score of 27, seven points above average. The number of applicants for the new school year, 1,780, was a 22% increase from 2012.

“We’re excited to welcome the Class of 2021,” President Paul J. McNulty said in a release. “As an alumnus and parent of alums, I understand the transformative power of a Grove City College education. Relationships that last a lifetime start this week at Grove City College – where academic excellence and faithfulness are key institutional values. Our freshmen are at the beginning of an amazing journey, in scholarship and faith, that will prove to be both challenging and rewarding.”

He attributed the larger class size – 638 students in the class of 2021 – and applicant pool to increased outreach efforts and merit-based financial aid.

With the start of the new school year, Grove City College has a 94% retention rate and 80% of its students graduate within four years, 46% of them debt-free.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.