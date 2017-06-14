Grove City Faculty Ink Book Contracts with Oxford

0 0 0 0

GROVE CITY, Pa. – Several Grove City faculty have signed contracts with Oxford University Press to publish books on religion, philosophy, history and politics later this year.

Christopher Franklin, a philosophy professor, will publish “Minimal Libertarianism: Free Will and the Promise of Reduction.” The book, which Franklin wrote with four other Grove City faculty, is in the final stages of revision, following input from the Gothenburg Responsibility Project in Sweden earlier this year.

History professor Gillis Harp is wrapping up the work on his third book, “American Protestants and Conservative Politics: A History,” while biblical and religious studies professor Paul Kemeny’s book “ The New England Watch and Ward Society” will be published in January 2018.

Kemeny is also working with Gary Smith, former chairman of the college’s history department, to co-edit “Handbook on Presbyterian Studies” for Oxford University Press.

Ryan West, a professor of philosophy, is co-editing “Integrity, Honesty and Truth Seeking” with Wake Forest University professor Christian Miller. The book is a study that explores the three values through the lens of philosophy, theology, psychology, education, history, law and rhetorical studies.

One of the oldest university presses in the world, the Oxford University Press was founded in 1478.

